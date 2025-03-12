TWFG Earnings Preview: Recent $TWFG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TWFG ($TWFG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $48,774,696 and earnings of $0.11 per share.

TWFG Insider Trading Activity

TWFG insiders have traded $TWFG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE E. BENES (General Counsel and Secretary) purchased 950 shares for an estimated $31,853

