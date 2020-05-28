Twetch Gets Suspended From Twitter in Wake of Trump ‘Fact-Check’ Storm

Twetch is off Twitter.

The Twitter account of social media platform Twetch â run on the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain â was suspended Thursday without warning, according to Twetch co-founder Josh Petty. (As of press time, it was restored but stripped of its follower count.)

Twetch positions itself as an alternative to the platform it was deplatformed from, actively marketing itself against the San Francisco firm run by Bitcoin enthusiast Jack Dorsey. Petty said the application maintains censorship resistance by archiving conversations on the BSV blockchain.

Related: Italyâs Leading Wire Service Is Using Ethereum to Thwart Copycats

In fact, Twetch posted a meme aimed at Dorsey for censoring conversations on the platform mere hours before its account was suspended.

In the meantime, Twetch has launched an alternative account and will appeal the decision. If Twetch wins its appeal, Petty said it could be hours to days before the account is back up and running due to cache issues with Twitterâs infrastructure.Â

The deplatforming comes after President Donald Trump issued an executive order Thursday regarding the use of federal oversight of social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.Â

Trumpâs order was spurred by a âfact-checkâ performed on his tweet concerning the use of mail-in ballots for elections.

Related: Canadians Get US Jail Time for Stealing 23 Bitcoin in Twitter Scam

Petty said Twitter may have suspended the firmâs account due to heightened pressure on social media accounts following Trumpâs threat of ânationalizingâ platforms.

It may have been a case of âgetting caught in the algorithms,â Petty said.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.