Twenty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced the results of this month's auction of $27 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, revealing the sale attracted below average demand.

The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 1.920 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.15.

Last month, the Treasury sold $24 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 1.657 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.28.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

Since being reintroduced last May, the nine previous twenty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40.

