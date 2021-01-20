Twenty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $24 billion worth of twenty-year bonds on Wednesday, revealing the sale attracted below average demand.

The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 1.657 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.28.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $24 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 1.470 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

Since being reintroduced last May, the eight previous twenty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.42.

