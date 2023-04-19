Markets

Twenty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Above Average Demand

April 19, 2023 — 01:07 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $12 billion worth of twenty-year bonds on Wednesday, revealing the sale attracted above average demand.

The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 3.920 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.66.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $12 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 3.909 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.53.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous twenty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.59.

On Thursday, the Treasury is due to announce the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.

