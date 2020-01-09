Twenty wounded in northern Mali rocket attack on U.N. base

BAMAKO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Twenty people were wounded on Thursday in northern Mali, including 18 U.N. peacekeepers, in a rocket attack on a military base for U.N., French and Malian forces, a U.N. spokesman said.

Six peacekeepers were seriously wounded in the attack on the base in the town of Tessalit in the Kidal region, spokesman Olivier Salgado told Reuters.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Aaron.Ross@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 569 1702;))

