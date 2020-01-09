World Markets

Twenty wounded in northern Mali rocket attack on U.N. base

Contributor
Tiemoko Diallo Reuters
Published

Twenty people were wounded on Thursday in northern Mali, including 18 U.N. peacekeepers, in a rocket attack on a military base for U.N., French and Malian forces, a U.N. spokesman said.

BAMAKO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Twenty people were wounded on Thursday in northern Mali, including 18 U.N. peacekeepers, in a rocket attack on a military base for U.N., French and Malian forces, a U.N. spokesman said.

Six peacekeepers were seriously wounded in the attack on the base in the town of Tessalit in the Kidal region, spokesman Olivier Salgado told Reuters.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Aaron.Ross@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 569 1702;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular