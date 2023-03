ATHENS, March 1 (Reuters) - Twenty-six people were killed and scores more were injured after two trains collided in Greece late on Tuesday, fire brigade spokesperson Vassilis Varthakogiannis said in a briefing.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

