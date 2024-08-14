Twenty-six firms to pay more than $390m in recordkeeping case

Twenty-six firms have agreed to pay more than $390m in collective civil penalties to end a massive recordkeeping case.

The combined entities comprised broker-dealers, investment advisers, and dually-registered broker-dealers and investment advisers.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) laid the penalty at their door for “widespread and longstanding failures by the firms and their personnel to maintain and preserve electronic communications.”

SEC hits twenty-six firms with $390m plus penalty

Federal securities laws have been breached by all named parties. The bill from the regulator came to combined civil penalties of $392.75 million.

Gurbir S. Grewal, Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement said that as the “enforcement actions against more than two dozen firms reflect, we remain committed to ensuring compliance with the books and records requirements of the federal securities laws, which are essential to investor protection and well-functioning markets.”

According to the SEC report the charges and the entities are as follows:

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC agreed to pay a $50 million penalty

Edward D. Jones & Co., L.P. agreed to pay a $50 million penalty

LPL Financial LLC agreed to pay a $50 million penalty

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. agreed to pay a $50 million penalty

RBC Capital Markets, LLC agreed to pay a $45 million penalty

BNY Mellon Securities Corporation, together with Pershing LLC, agreed to pay a $40 million penalty

TD Securities (USA) LLC, together with TD Private Client Wealth LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc., agreed to pay a $30 million penalty

Osaic Services, Inc., together with Osaic Wealth, Inc., agreed to pay an $18 million penalty

Cowen and Company, LLC, together with Cowen Investment Management LLC, agreed to pay a $16.5 million penalty

Piper Sandler & Co. agreed to pay a $14 million penalty

First Trust Portfolios L.P. agreed to pay an $8 million penalty

Apex Clearing Corporation agreed to pay a $6 million penalty

Truist Securities, Inc., together with Truist Investment Services, Inc. and Truist Advisory Services, Inc., which self-reported, agreed to pay a $5.5 million penalty

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, together with Cetera Investment Services LLC, which self-reported, agreed to pay a $4.5 million penalty

Great Point Capital, LLC agreed to pay a $2 million penalty

Hilltop Securities Inc., which self-reported, agreed to pay a $1.6 million penalty

P. Schoenfeld Asset Management LP agreed to pay a $1.25 million penalty

Haitong International Securities (USA) Inc. agreed to pay a $400,000 penalty

The firms in question also breached securities laws due to “off-channel communications.” These untraceable dialogues make the work of the SEC that much harder as they are not recorded or traceable, but the SEC cracks down on the lack of them in their investigations. Especially when it comes to reportage.

Each of the firms according to the SEC breached “recordkeeping provisions of the Securities Exchange Act, the Investment Advisers Act, or both.”

They will have to pay their fines and have been censured, as well as been sanctioned for the breaches of recordkeeping provisions, as well as prohibited from further breaches.

Image: Pixlr.

The post Twenty-six firms to pay more than $390m in recordkeeping case appeared first on Due.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.