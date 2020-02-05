Markets
Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.10 per share

(RTTNews) - Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $300 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $8 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $64 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $3.78 billion from $3.58 billion last year.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $64 Mln. vs. $268 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.10 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.78 Bln vs. $3.58 Bln last year.

FOX FOXA

