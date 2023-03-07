US Markets

Twelve U.S. senators back giving Commerce Secretary new powers to ban TikTok

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

March 07, 2023 — 08:47 am EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of 12 U.S. senators will introduce legislation Tuesday that would give Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo new powers to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok and other foreign-based technologies if they pose national security threats, Senator Mark Warner said.

"I think it is a national security threat," Warner said on CNBC, adding the bill would give Raimondo "the ability to do a series of mitigation up to and including banning" TikTok.

The group led by Warner and Republican Senator John Thune includes Democrats Tammy Baldwin, Joe Manchin, Michael Bennett, Kirsten Gillibrand and Martin Heinrich along with Republicans Deb Fischer, Jerry Moran, Dan Sullivan, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, Warner's office said.

