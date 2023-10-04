News & Insights

Twelve more vessels to enter Black Sea corridor towards Ukrainian ports - navy

October 04, 2023 — 04:07 am EDT

Written by Olena Harmash for Reuters ->

KYIV, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine's navy said on Wednesday that 12 more vessels were ready to enter a Black Sea shipping corridor on their way towards Ukrainian ports, and that 10 other vessels were ready to depart from the country's ports.

Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk made his remarks as Ukraine tries to defy a de-facto Russian blockade on Ukrainian exports via the Black Sea after Moscow pulled out of a deal in July that had allowed Kyiv to safely export grain.

