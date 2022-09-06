Twelve family members die in a fire in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - A fire in the Guatemalan municipality of Magdalena Milpas Altas killed 12 members of a family early on Tuesday, according to local firefighters.

First responders found the bodies of five minors at the scene, with ages ranging from four months to 14 years.

Preliminary findings show the family left a cooking fire going overnight and died from carbon dioxide inhalation.

(Reporting by Enrique Garcia; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

