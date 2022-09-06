US Markets

Twelve family members die in a fire in Guatemala

Contributor
Enrique Garcia Reuters
Published

A fire in the Guatemalan municipality of Magdalena Milpas Altas killed 12 members of a family early on Tuesday, according to local firefighters.

GUATEMALA CITY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - A fire in the Guatemalan municipality of Magdalena Milpas Altas killed 12 members of a family early on Tuesday, according to local firefighters.

First responders found the bodies of five minors at the scene, with ages ranging from four months to 14 years.

Preliminary findings show the family left a cooking fire going overnight and died from carbon dioxide inhalation.

(Reporting by Enrique Garcia; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Energy

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular