TW Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc (Symbol: TW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.97, changing hands as low as $66.49 per share. Tradeweb Markets Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TW's low point in its 52 week range is $51.47 per share, with $79.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.95.

