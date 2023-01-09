TW Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc (Symbol: TW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.22, changing hands as high as $69.30 per share. Tradeweb Markets Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TW's low point in its 52 week range is $51.47 per share, with $94.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.52.

