TW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc (Symbol: TW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $88.21, changing hands as low as $88.04 per share. Tradeweb Markets Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TW's low point in its 52 week range is $73.2773 per share, with $102.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.44.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.