TVTX Stock Soars as FDA Waives Advisory Committee for Filspari sNDA

Travere Therapeutics TVTX announced that the FDA, following further review of the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Filspari (sparsentan) in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis ("FSGS"), has determined that an advisory committee meeting is no longer required. The sNDA remains under active review, with a final decision from the regulatory body expected on Jan. 13, 2026. TVTX’s shares rose 26.2% yesterday in response to the encouraging update.

Per Travere Therapeutics, FSGS is a rare kidney disorder affecting more than 40,000 patients in the United States and a comparable number in the European Union. The disease is marked by progressive kidney scarring and proteinuria (protein in the urine), where leaked protein damages kidney structures and drives disease progression. Patients often experience edema, low blood albumin, abnormal lipid levels and hypertension, with many ultimately progressing to kidney failure. Currently, there are no FDA-approved treatments for FSGS.

Subject to approval, Filspari would become the first treatment specifically indicated for FSGS. The drug is an oral, non-immunosuppressive potential therapy designed to address podocyte injury, a critical factor in the progression of FSGS.

Did TVTX’s Filspari Meet FSGS Study Goals?

Travere Therapeutics’ sNDA for Filspari is based on robust clinical evidence from two of the largest head-to-head interventional studies in FSGS, the phase III DUPLEX and phase II DUET studies. In both studies, treatment with the drug resulted in rapid, superior and sustained reductions in proteinuria compared with the maximum labeled dose of Sanofi’s Avapro (irbesartan) across adult and pediatric patients.

Results from the DUPLEX study demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful proteinuria remission at 36 weeks upon treatment with Filspari, which was maintained for up to two years. Importantly, patients in the DUPLEX study who reached partial or complete remission had a 67% to 77% lower risk of kidney failure, with stronger benefits seen at more stringent remission thresholds. These findings are consistent with independent evidence from the PARASOL workgroup, underscoring the critical role of proteinuria reduction in FSGS outcomes.

The DUPLEX study, however, did not meet the primary efficacy eGFR slope endpoint more than 108 weeks of treatment with the drug. In the DUET study, Filspari achieved the primary efficacy endpoint in the combined treatment group, delivering more than double the reduction in proteinuria compared with Avapro. The drug also demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile, with results consistent across studies and comparable to Avapro. This positions Filspari as a potentially meaningful advancement for patients with FSGS, who currently face a lack of approved treatment options.

TVTX’s Filspari Already Approved for a Kidney Disease

Last year, the FDA granted full approval to Travere Therapeutics’ Filspari for the IgA nephropathy (IgAN) indication, a rare progressive kidney disease. Following this decision, Filspari is approved for slowing kidney function decline in adults with primary IgAN who are at risk of disease progression. The FDA’s decision made Filspari the only non-immunosuppressive medication in the IgAN space.

Filspari was initially granted accelerated approval in 2023 to reduce proteinuria in adults with primary IgAN who are at risk of rapid disease progression. The full approval expanded the drug’s total addressable patient population to treat those who are at high/low risk of disease progression.

Despite the full approval, the drug was added to the FDA’s Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (“REMS”) program. Doctors must monitor patients' liver enzymes before starting treatment, every month for the first year and then every three months during treatment. Filspari comes with a boxed warning for severe birth defects in case the drug is taken during pregnancy.

Last month, Travere Therapeutics gained a regulatory boost after the FDA approved a streamlined REMS for Filspari in IgAN, reducing the frequency of liver function monitoring from monthly to quarterly and eliminating the embryo-fetal toxicity monitoring requirement. Backed by robust clinical and real-world safety data, the update lowers treatment burden, simplifies access and could accelerate physician adoption. The move further strengthens Filspari’s position as the leading foundational therapy in IgAN, reinforcing its long-term commercial potential.

