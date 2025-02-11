$TVTX stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TVTX stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $58,322,304 of trading volume.

$TVTX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TVTX:

$TVTX insiders have traded $TVTX stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TVTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC M DUBE (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 82,552 shares for an estimated $1,476,626 .

. GARY A LYONS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $589,100 .

. SANDRA CALVIN (SVP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 31,363 shares for an estimated $564,417 .

. JEFFREY A MECKLER sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $562,324

ROY D. BAYNES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,000 shares for an estimated $540,000 .

. ELIZABETH E REED (SVP, GC & CORPORATE SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,775 shares for an estimated $275,013 .

. WILLIAM E. ROTE (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,775 shares for an estimated $275,013 .

. JULA INRIG (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,654 shares for an estimated $187,915 .

. PETER HEERMA (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,941 shares for an estimated $159,182 .

. CHRISTOPHER R. CLINE (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,061 shares for an estimated $154,419.

$TVTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $TVTX stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

