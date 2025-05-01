$TVTX Earnings Results: $TVTX Reports Quarterly Earnings

$TVTX ($TVTX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of -$0.47 per share, beating estimates of -$0.55 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $81,730,000, beating estimates of $79,129,733 by $2,600,267.

$TVTX Insider Trading Activity

$TVTX insiders have traded $TVTX stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TVTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANDRA CALVIN (SVP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 85,607 shares for an estimated $1,920,517 .

. ERIC M DUBE (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 72,802 shares for an estimated $1,506,721 .

. ROY D. BAYNES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,000 shares for an estimated $540,000 .

. ELIZABETH E REED (SVP, GC & CORPORATE SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,388 shares for an estimated $412,714 .

. WILLIAM E. ROTE (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,588 shares for an estimated $346,830 .

. PETER HEERMA (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,392 shares for an estimated $271,217 .

. JULA INRIG (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,347 shares for an estimated $214,222 .

. CHRISTOPHER R. CLINE (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,105 shares for an estimated $121,477.

$TVTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $TVTX stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TVTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TVTX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/11/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

