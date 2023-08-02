TVS MOTOR (NSE:TVSMOTOR) Price Target Increased by 7.51% to 1,397.51

The average one-year price target for TVS MOTOR (NSE:TVSMOTOR) has been revised to 1,397.51 / share. This is an increase of 7.51% from the prior estimate of 1,299.85 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 909.00 to a high of 1,968.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.92% from the latest reported closing price of 1,357.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in TVS MOTOR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TVSMOTOR is 0.16%, an increase of 8.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.19% to 19,610K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,121K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,638K shares, representing an increase of 15.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVSMOTOR by 30.05% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,986K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,811K shares, representing an increase of 5.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVSMOTOR by 21.26% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,086K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,050K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVSMOTOR by 21.78% over the last quarter.

FGKPX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index Fund holds 1,613K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 1,128K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.