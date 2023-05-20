TVS MOTOR (NSE:TVSMOTOR) Price Target Increased by 6.34% to 1,278.71

The average one-year price target for TVS MOTOR (NSE:TVSMOTOR) has been revised to 1,278.71 / share. This is an increase of 6.34% from the prior estimate of 1,202.48 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 878.70 to a high of 1,627.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.06% from the latest reported closing price of 1,228.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in TVS MOTOR. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 54.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TVSMOTOR is 0.15%, a decrease of 22.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.54% to 17,041K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,811K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,779K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVSMOTOR by 23.84% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,638K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,660K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVSMOTOR by 22.47% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,050K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,697K shares, representing an increase of 17.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVSMOTOR by 17.68% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 1,128K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 817K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company.

