TVS Motor Company (NSEI:TVSMOTOR) Price Target Increased by 11.38% to 2,020.65

The average one-year price target for TVS Motor Company (NSEI:TVSMOTOR) has been revised to 2,020.65 / share. This is an increase of 11.38% from the prior estimate of 1,814.15 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,188.77 to a high of 3,203.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.53% from the latest reported closing price of 2,116.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in TVS Motor Company. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TVSMOTOR is 0.28%, an increase of 34.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.55% to 20,407K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,206K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,158K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVSMOTOR by 28.47% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,165K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,149K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVSMOTOR by 29.90% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,276K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,270K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVSMOTOR by 29.82% over the last quarter.

FGKPX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index Fund holds 1,740K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,617K shares, representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVSMOTOR by 28.58% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 1,424K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,426K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVSMOTOR by 21.88% over the last quarter.

