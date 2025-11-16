TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343) Price Target Increased by 13.23% to 3,748.62

The average one-year price target for TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343) has been revised to ₹ 3,748.62 / share. This is an increase of 13.23% from the prior estimate of ₹ 3,310.66 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 2,140.60 to a high of ₹ 4,513.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.56% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 2,785.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in TVS Motor Company. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 10.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 532343 is 0.30%, an increase of 8.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.59% to 30,771K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,873K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,178K shares , representing a decrease of 6.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 532343 by 4.48% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 4,329K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,502K shares , representing a decrease of 27.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 532343 by 28.49% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,386K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,356K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 532343 by 5.48% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,082K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,046K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 532343 by 9.68% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,243K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 532343 by 19.64% over the last quarter.

