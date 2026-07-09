TVRD Stock Rallies 149% So Far This Week: Here's What You Should Know

Tvardi Therapeutics TVRD stock has skyrocketed 148.8% so far this week, reflecting strong investor enthusiasm following a major clinical update. The exceptional rally was triggered after the company, earlier this week, reported positive phase I results for TTI-109, its investigational next-generation STAT3 inhibitor. The data demonstrated that the candidate achieved exposure comparable to its predecessor while delivering improved tolerability and encouraging pharmacodynamic activity, strengthening confidence in its potential as an oral therapy for inflammatory diseases.

TTI-109 is a phosphate prodrug of TTI-101, TVRD’s other pipeline candidate, designed to improve drug delivery and gastrointestinal (GI) tolerability while preserving the same mechanism of action. Most currently available biologic therapies work by blocking just one disease-causing inflammatory pathway, often requiring combinations of treatments to achieve broader disease control. In contrast, TTI-109 targets STAT3, a common signaling hub for multiple inflammatory and proliferative pathways, giving it the potential to suppress several disease-driving mechanisms with a single oral therapy.

TVRD’s Early-Stage Study Results for TTI-109 in Detail

Tvardi Therapeutics’phase I clinical study was designed to comprehensively evaluate the pharmacokinetics, safety and pharmacodynamic activity of TTI-109.

The study met its key pharmacokinetic objectives. It was observed that TTI-109 rapidly converted into TTI-101 within approximately two hours after administration and generated plasma exposure that closely matched TTI-101 at molar-equivalent doses, validating TVRD's prodrug strategy. Repeat dosing over 21 days also demonstrated stable, dose-proportional pharmacokinetics, with circulating TTI-101 concentrations consistently remaining above the predefined STAT3 inhibitory threshold.

The phase I study also generated encouraging evidence of biological activity despite being conducted in healthy volunteers. Exploratory pharmacodynamic analyses showed reductions of up to 60% across disease-relevant STAT3-driven immune cell populations, including Th17 cells, Tfh and B cell subsets. These immune cells play important roles in inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, providing early evidence that TTI-109 successfully engaged its intended target and modulated pathways relevant to future therapeutic indications.

Year to date, Tvardi Therapeutics shares have gained 16.3% compared with the industry’s 7.5% growth.



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Safety findings further differentiated TTI-109 from its predecessor. Diarrhea, a notable adverse event associated with TTI-101, remained transient and comparable to placebo in the TTI-109 treatment groups, resolving without treatment interruption.

More importantly, compared with near-equivalent doses of TTI-101, diarrhea episodes with TTI-109 were substantially shorter in duration, averaging less than half a day versus more than three days with the parent compound. The improved tolerability profile supports the rationale behind developing the prodrug formulation while maintaining therapeutic exposure.

TVRD’s Next Steps in the TTI-109 Development Program

Following the positive phase I results, Tvardi Therapeutics plans to advance TTI-109 into mid-stage development targeting dermatologic and GI diseases driven by STAT3 signaling. The company has identified these therapeutic areas because they share common inflammatory mechanisms involving cytokines, growth factors, Th17 cells and B-cell pathways that converge at the STAT3 signaling node.

TVRD believes an oral STAT3 inhibitor could address both cellular and humoral aspects of immune dysfunction with a single therapy rather than targeting only one upstream inflammatory pathway. Preclinical studies have shown that STAT3 inhibition reduces inflammatory signaling, fibrosis and immune dysregulation, while earlier clinical studies with TTI-101 demonstrated reductions in activated STAT3 levels and inflammatory biomarkers. The newly reported pharmacodynamic findings from TTI-109 extend this translational evidence by demonstrating modulation of disease-relevant immune cell populations in humans.

Tvardi Therapeutics intends to initiate phase II development of TTI-109 in these inflammatory indications, subject to investigational new drug clearance and additional funding. Beyond TTI-109, the company is also advancing TTI-101, which is currently being evaluated in a phase Ib/II study for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

TVRD’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Tvardi Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Liquidia Corporation LQDA, Novavax NVAX and Amarin AMRN, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia Corporation’s 2026 EPS have increased from $1.94 to $3.02. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have also increased from $3.79 to $4.92. LQDA shares have rallied 130.5% year to date.

Liquidia Corporation’searnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Novavax’s 2026 loss per share have narrowed from 20 cents to 19 cents. Over the same period, loss estimates for 2027 have narrowed to 31 cents to 26 cents. NVAX shares have gained 39.2% year to date.

Novavax’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 305.24%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Amarin’s 2026 loss per share have narrowed from $15.20 to 65 cents. Over the same period, loss per share estimates for 2027 have narrowed from $13.00 to 51 cents. AMRN shares have risen 8.5% year to date.

Amarin’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 50.02%.

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