$TVGN stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TVGN stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,961,893 of trading volume.

$TVGN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TVGN:

$TVGN insiders have traded $TVGN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TVGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NEAL FLOMENBERG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 658,694 shares for an estimated $735,675.

$TVGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $TVGN stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

