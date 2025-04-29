$TVGN stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TVGN stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,961,893 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TVGN:
$TVGN Insider Trading Activity
$TVGN insiders have traded $TVGN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TVGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NEAL FLOMENBERG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 658,694 shares for an estimated $735,675.
$TVGN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $TVGN stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PORTLAND GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,854,517 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,910,152
- POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. removed 1,577,387 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,624,708
- CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P. removed 603,691 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $621,801
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 370,936 shares (+160.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $382,064
- HGC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. removed 223,077 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $229,769
- UBS GROUP AG added 174,031 shares (+1644.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $179,251
- NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND removed 119,500 shares (-94.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,085
