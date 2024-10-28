TVB Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth in Core Businesses

Television Broadcasts Limited (HK:0511) has released an update.

Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB) reported robust growth in its core Hong Kong television and digital advertising businesses for Q3 2024, with a notable 8% increase in advertising income and a 30% rise in digital ad revenue. Despite a slight dip in premium OTT subscribers, TVB maintained a strong viewership, securing a 77% market share. The company’s mainland China operations also saw active engagement in drama production and online retail activities.

For further insights into HK:0511 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.