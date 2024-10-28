News & Insights

TVB Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth in Core Businesses

October 28, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Television Broadcasts Limited (HK:0511) has released an update.

Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB) reported robust growth in its core Hong Kong television and digital advertising businesses for Q3 2024, with a notable 8% increase in advertising income and a 30% rise in digital ad revenue. Despite a slight dip in premium OTT subscribers, TVB maintained a strong viewership, securing a 77% market share. The company’s mainland China operations also saw active engagement in drama production and online retail activities.

