Tvardi Stock Plunges 84% After Lung Drug Fails In Mid-Stage Trial

(RTTNews) - Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (TVRD) collapsed 83.95% to $6.68, down $34.92, after reporting that its experimental lung drug TTI-101 showed no benefit in a Phase 2 trial for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis - IPF.

The study failed to meet its goals, with many patients discontinuing treatment due to gastrointestinal side effects.

The stock opened at $6.17, reached a high of $41.18 and a low of $3.60, compared with a previous close of $41.60. It trades on the NASDAQ, with volume at 4.96 million shares, far above average. The 52-week range is $3.60 to $41.18.

Tvardi said it will continue analyzing the data and shift focus to its next-generation STAT3 inhibitor, TTI-109, with early results expected in 2026.

