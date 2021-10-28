TVA Group Inc. B NV Reports Advance In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - TVA Group Inc. B NV (TVA_B.TO) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $19.01 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $8.40 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.1% to $150.70 million from $119.54 million last year.

TVA Group Inc. B NV earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $19.01 Mln. vs. $8.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.44 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $150.70 Mln vs. $119.54 Mln last year.

