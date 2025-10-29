T.V. Today Network (BSE:532515) Price Target Increased by 13.52% to 204.10

The average one-year price target for T.V. Today Network (BSE:532515) has been revised to ₹ 204.10 / share. This is an increase of 13.52% from the prior estimate of ₹ 179.79 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 202.10 to a high of ₹ 210.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.69% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 166.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in T.V. Today Network. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 532515 is 0.00%, an increase of 13.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.67% to 335K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 204K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 28K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSEAX - SIIT Screened World Equity Ex-US Fund - holds 20K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSAMX - Strategic Advisers Emerging Markets Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

