TV rights for France's top two leagues yet to be decided due to low offers

Contributor
Benoit Van Overstraeten Reuters
Published

France's LFP soccer body said on Monday the television rights for the country's top two domestic leagues had not been allocated as no bidder offered the expected price.

The release did not disclose any financial details.

The LFP won back the rights last December from Spanish media rights agency Mediapro, which operates soccer channel Telefoot, following a dispute over the payments under the deal.

Vivendi-owned Canal+ VIV.PA had boycotted the French League's tender. https://bit.ly/2NUzwTk

