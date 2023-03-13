US Markets
DIS

TV ratings for Sunday's Oscars rise to 18.7 million

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

March 13, 2023 — 05:51 pm EDT

Written by Lisa Richwine for Reuters ->

By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES, March 13 (Reuters) - The Academy Awards telecast on Sunday attracted roughly 18.7 million U.S. television viewers to the film industry's highest honors, according to data released by Walt Disney Co DIS.N broadcaster ABC on Monday.

The audience rose 12% from last year, when 16.7 million people tuned in, ABC said. At that show, Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock before winning best actor.

This year's ceremony celebrated a rebound in moviegoing as several of the nominees, including "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Top Gun: Maverick," were blockbuster hits at cinemas. Multiverse adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once" took home best picture and dominated the awards.

While the Oscars audience increased compared with last year, it ranked as the third-lowest on record for the ceremony. Viewership of many awards ceremonies has dropped in recent years as audiences have ditched traditional television for streaming and social media.

ABC said Sunday's awards were the subject of 27.4 million interactions on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. The Oscars also ranked as the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter worldwide throughout the broadcast.

The highest-rated Academy Awards telecast took place 25 years ago, when megahit "Titanic" swept the honors. More than 57 million people tuned in that year.

In 2021, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oscar ratings hit their low point with 10.5 million viewers.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.