TV producer Marty Krofft, creator of HR Pufnstuf, dies at 86

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Marty Krofft, who created popular children's television shows such as HR Pufnstuf and The Bugaloos, has died of kidney failure at the age of 86, his publicist Harlan Boll said on Saturday.

Referred to as the "King of Saturday Mornings," Krofft rose to prominence for his work on The Banana Splits Adventure Hour before starting Sid and Marty Pictures with his brother Sid Krofft in 1969.

The two brothers produced colourful, fantasy-themed children's shows that also included Lidsville, Land Of The Lost, and Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, as well as primetime shows such as the D.C. Follies series, the Donny and Marie Show and The Brady Bunch Hour.

The Krofft brothers' honours included a Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award in 2018 and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((Anirudh.Saligrama@thomsonreuters.com; @journoanirudh on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.