TV or NFLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Broadcast Radio and Television stocks have likely encountered both Grupo Televisa (TV) and Netflix (NFLX). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, both Grupo Televisa and Netflix are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

TV currently has a forward P/E ratio of 28.28, while NFLX has a forward P/E of 58.48. We also note that TV has a PEG ratio of 1.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NFLX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.95.

Another notable valuation metric for TV is its P/B ratio of 1.35. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, NFLX has a P/B of 20.19.

These metrics, and several others, help TV earn a Value grade of A, while NFLX has been given a Value grade of F.

Both TV and NFLX are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that TV is the superior value option right now.

