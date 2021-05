May 3 (Reuters) - Broadcaster Gray Television Inc GTN.N has agreed to buy Meredith Corp MDP.N for an enterprise value of $2.7 billion, the company said on Monday.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.