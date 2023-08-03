TV Asahi Holdings (TVAHF) Price Target Decreased by 6.00% to 12.33

The average one-year price target for TV Asahi Holdings (OTC:TVAHF) has been revised to 12.33 / share. This is an decrease of 6.00% from the prior estimate of 13.12 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.94 to a high of 15.07 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.09% from the latest reported closing price of 12.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in TV Asahi Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TVAHF is 0.10%, a decrease of 28.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.87% to 3,620K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 854K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 720K shares, representing an increase of 15.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVAHF by 13.99% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 352K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares, representing a decrease of 9.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVAHF by 3.87% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 284K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TIFF INVESTMENT PROGRAM - TIFF Multi-Asset Fund holds 258K shares. No change in the last quarter.

RMBTX - RMB International Fund Class I holds 228K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares, representing a decrease of 83.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVAHF by 43.07% over the last quarter.

