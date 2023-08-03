TV Asahi Holdings (TVAHF) Price Target Decreased by 6.00% to 12.33

The average one-year price target for TV Asahi Holdings (OTC:TVAHF) has been revised to 12.33 / share. This is an decrease of 6.00% from the prior estimate of 13.12 dated May 10, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.94 to a high of 15.07 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.09% from the latest reported closing price of 12.86 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in TV Asahi Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TVAHF is 0.10%, a decrease of 28.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.87% to 3,620K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 854K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 720K shares, representing an increase of 15.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVAHF by 13.99% over the last quarter.
DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 352K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares, representing a decrease of 9.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVAHF by 3.87% over the last quarter.
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 284K shares. No change in the last quarter.
TIFF INVESTMENT PROGRAM - TIFF Multi-Asset Fund holds 258K shares. No change in the last quarter.
RMBTX - RMB International Fund Class I holds 228K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares, representing a decrease of 83.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVAHF by 43.07% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- Emmet, Marvin & Martin, llp Counsellors at Law 120 Broadway New York, New York 10271 Tel: 212-238-3000 Fax: 212-238-3100
- THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FORM OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT STATEMENT OF TERMS AND CONDITIONS WITH RESPECT TO AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES COMMON STOCK OF TV ASAHI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (THE “COMPANY”) (INCORPORATED UNDER THE LAWS OF JAPAN)
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.