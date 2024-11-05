Tuya Inc. Schedules Board Meeting and Earnings Call

Tuya, Inc. Class A (HK:2391) has released an update.

Tuya Inc., a company listed on both the Hong Kong and New York Stock Exchanges, has scheduled a board meeting on November 18, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited quarterly results for Q3 2024. The company will also host anearnings conference callon November 19, 2024, for investors and analysts. This meeting and call are key events for shareholders and market analysts interested in Tuya’s financial performance and corporate strategy.

