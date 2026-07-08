Tuya Director Sidney Xuande Huang Sells 40,000 Shares for $71,600

Key Points

40,000 shares disposed of at $1.79 per share, totaling $71,600 as of July 6, 2026.

The transaction reduced the director's direct equity holdings by 14%.

Activity was non-discretionary, occurring as a tax-withholding event following the vesting of 100,000 restricted stock units.

The disposition represents routine equity compensation management rather than a shift in fundamental conviction.

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Director Sidney Xuande Huang sold shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) on July 6, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing. The disposition was non-discretionary, executed to satisfy tax obligations associated with a vesting event, and does not reflect a change in the director's investment view.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $71,600 Shares sold 40,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 237,500 Post-transaction value $432,250.00

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($1.79); post-transaction value based on July 06, 2026 market close ($1.82).

Key questions

What was the motivation behind this transaction?

The sale was non-discretionary and was executed specifically to cover tax withholding requirements following the vesting of 100,000 restricted stock units on July 5, 2026.

The sale was non-discretionary and was executed specifically to cover tax withholding requirements following the vesting of 100,000 restricted stock units on July 5, 2026. What is the resulting ownership structure for the insider?

Following the disposition, Sidney Xuande Huang maintains a direct position of ~237,500 shares, which represents an insider ownership stake of 0.0387%.

Following the disposition, Sidney Xuande Huang maintains a direct position of ~237,500 shares, which represents an insider ownership stake of 0.0387%. How has the stock performed leading up to this disclosure?

As of the July 6, 2026 transaction date, the company has delivered a one-year return of -26%. Shares were priced at $1.96 as of the July 7, 2026 market close.

As of the July 6, 2026 transaction date, the company has delivered a one-year return of -26%. Shares were priced at $1.96 as of the July 7, 2026 market close. What are the company's core financial metrics?

With a market capitalization of $1.1 billion, the company generated $328.7 million in revenue and $62.8 million in net income over the trailing 12 months.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-07) $1.96 Market Capitalization $1.1 billion Revenue (TTM) $328.7 million Net Income (TTM) $62.8 million

Company Snapshot

Tuya Inc. operates a global cloud-based Internet of Things (IoT) platform-as-a-service (PaaS) that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to design, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and connected services.

The company generates revenue through subscription-based cloud services, platform fees, and industry-specific software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that facilitate device connectivity, management, and integration across enterprise and consumer segments.

Tuya serves a diverse customer base including smart home manufacturers, industrial IoT enterprises, consumer electronics brands, and technology developers seeking to build and scale connected device ecosystems.

Tuya Inc. is a leading global IoT cloud platform provider with a market capitalization of $1.2 billion and TTM revenues of $328.7 million, demonstrating profitability with TTM net income of $62.8 million. The company leverages its comprehensive PaaS and SaaS infrastructure to address the rapidly expanding market for connected devices and smart technology solutions across multiple verticals. Tuya's competitive advantage lies in its end-to-end platform capabilities, global developer ecosystem, and ability to accelerate time-to-market for IoT product launches across enterprise and consumer segments.

What this transaction means for investors

Companies and insiders rarely report why they choose to sell a stock. However, in this case, the Form 4 explicitly stated that Huang sold 40,000 shares to meet a tax obligation related to the vesting of 100,000 shares on July 5.

Thus, the more relevant question for investors is how to approach this tech stock. Even though Huang continues to retain 237,500 shares, this may not be a time to follow his lead.

Tuya stock has traded within a range since it lost most of its value in 2021 and 2022. That factor might make investors hesitant about buying this stock despite a 19 P/E ratio.

Moreover, the company is based in China. In recent weeks, many investors have sold Chinese stocks like Alibaba as U.S.-China relations took a turn for the worse.

Like Alibaba, Tuya also engages in AI, greatly increasing its political risk. Hence, investors might be wise to focus on stocks less likely to be undermined by a political event.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.