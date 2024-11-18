News & Insights

Tuya announces investment by 65 Equity Partners

November 18, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

Tuya (TUYA) announced that a definitive agreement has been entered into in respect of a strategic investment by 65 Equity Partners through its purchase of an approximate 13% of Tuya’s total issued shares from New Enterprise Associates. 65 Equity Partners is an independently managed wholly-owned investment platform of Temasek dedicated to supporting founders in their growth journey. The firm focuses on investing in family-owned and entrepreneur-led businesses in Southeast Asia, Europe and the United States across the technology, business services, consumer, industrials and healthcare sectors.

