Tutor Perini's (TPC) WDF to Build a New Boiler Plant in Manhattan

Tutor Perini Corporation’s TPC subsidiary, WDF, Inc., won an approximately $35.5 million project from the New York City Housing Authority.



The deal is to construct a new boiler plant at George Washington Carver Houses, a 13-building public housing development in Manhattan. WDF experts will replace the existing boiler plant with new boilers, domestic water heaters and sump pumps serving the facility.



Work on the project is expected to begin this month and is anticipated to be completed in January 2027. The contract value will be added to TPC’s second-quarter backlog.

Consistent Contract Wins Bode Well

Tutor Perini’s efficient project execution and diversified delivery methods and services have aided it in securing new contracts and awards consistently. This is the primary growth driver of the company that adds to its backlog level, thereby determining the long-term growth prospects in this everchanging economy.



As of Jun 30, 2024, the total backlog grew to $10.4 billion from $10 billion as of Mar 31. Consolidated new awards of TPC were $1.56 billion, up from $872.8 million reported at the first-quarter end. The uptrend was primarily driven by the increased new award activity in the Building and Civil segments.



One of the biggest wins contributing this quarter was the Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project, which was received by its joint venture company with O&G Industries, Inc. and valued at nearly $1.3 billion.



Tutor Perini remains optimistic about its bidding pipeline as it witnesses several active opportunities on large projects, thanks to substantial government funding and limited competition for many of the larger projects. The company expects the backlog to grow significantly in the second half of 2024 and 2025.



Shares of this civil, building and specialty construction company surged 115% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry’s 54.8% growth.

