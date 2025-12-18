Tutor Perini Wins $155M Arts Center Project, Backlog Grows Stronger

Tutor Perini Corporation TPC strengthened its backlog with a new contract award valued at approximately $155 million. The company’s subsidiary, Rudolph and Sletten, has been selected to provide construction services for the Diego Rivera Performing Arts Center at the City College of San Francisco.

Comprehensive Understanding of Tutor Perini’s New Project

The project is set to begin right away and is expected to reach substantial completion by fall 2028. The contract amount was incorporated into Tutor Perini’s backlog during the third quarter of 2025. The new performing arts center is designed to serve as a modern cultural and educational hub for the college, supporting music, theater and other performing arts programs. The project involves the construction of an approximately 78,000 square foot theater and music arts facility. It will include a 631-seat main performance hall with an 80-foot-high concrete fly tower, a smaller 90-seat recital hall, rehearsal spaces, a scene shop and classrooms for costume and music. In addition, the facility’s main entrance will also serve as an exhibit hall for the Diego Rivera Pan American Unity mural.



This contract win further strengthens Tutor Perini’s presence in the education and public-sector construction markets. It reinforces the company’s track record of securing high-value institutional projects, enhances backlog visibility and supports long-term revenue growth. Overall, the award underscores Tutor Perini’s competitive positioning in complex building construction, which bodes well for its prospects in the civil and infrastructure industries going forward.

Tutor Perini’s Backlog Strength Supports Growth Trend

At the end of the nine months of fiscal 2025, Tutor Perini secured several high-value awards, including the approximately $1 billion UCSF Benioff New Children’s Hospital project in California, a $182 million defense systems project in Guam and a $155 million education facility project in California. Looking ahead, the company has more than $25 billion of potential bidding opportunities over the next 12 to 18 months, spanning major transit, healthcare and infrastructure projects across California, New York, Minnesota and the Midwest.



At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2025, overall backlog reached a new high of $21.6 billion, marking a 54% year-over-year increase, driven by $2 billion in new awards and contract adjustments. Tutor Perini continues to benefit from favorable macroeconomic tailwinds and robust federal, state and local funding, which are supporting strong and sustained demand for construction services across all segments. Backlog in both the Building and Specialty Contractors segments also reached new highs, contributing to record quarterly and first nine-month revenue performance in the Civil segment and the strongest Building segment results since 2020.



Tutor Perini’s stock has surged 57.3% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry’s 31.7% growth. Looking ahead, the company remains confident in its strong backlog position and disciplined bidding strategy for fiscal 2025 and beyond, which is expected to support sustained growth and long-term shareholder value creation.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TPC’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, Tutor Perini sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the Construction sector are:



Everus Construction Group ECG presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 51.8%, on average. ECG stock has jumped 40.7% in the past six months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECG’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 7.4% and 5.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14%, on average. Sterling Infrastructure stock has climbed 26.6% in the past six months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRL’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 19.1% and 14.6%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 65.5%, on average. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock has gained 12.4% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLDD’s 2026 sales indicates growth of 4.8%, while EPS indicates a decline of 0.2% from the prior-year levels.

