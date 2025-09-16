Is Tutor Perini on Track for a Revenue Boom or Just a Short Sprint?

Tutor Perini Corporation TPC ended the first half of 2025 with a bang, driven by favorable demand for infrastructure projects, supported by robust federal and state funding initiatives in the United States. During the said time frame, its revenues grew 20.4% year over year to $2.62 billion, backed by increased project execution activities. As of June 30, 2025, the company’s total backlog grew year over year by 102% to a record high of $21.1 billion, anchored by mega-projects in transit, healthcare and defense infrastructure.



As witnessed by the performance trends, the outlook for TPC’s revenue growth looks promising in the near and long term. This is mainly favored by robust new award bookings of large and long-duration projects, higher-margin project opportunities and its strategic bidding approach. Currently, Tutor Perini has many new major, higher-margin and large-scale projects across its Civil and Building segments in the initial or preconstruction stage. Once full in motion, these projects are expected to drive substantial growth, profitability and cash flow in the long term as the project execution activities continue.



Although TPC is surrounded by diversified risks in the form of tariffs, inflated expenses and funding uncertainties, it aims to cushion itself through its strategic in-house efforts to continue exceeding its expectations and maintain a competitive edge in the market. Nonetheless, if execution remains disciplined and backlog converts smoothly, the revenue visibility looks more like a multi-year boom than a short sprint for the company.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues indicates a growth trend for the second half of 2025 and beyond. Revenue estimates for the third and fourth quarters of 2025 are expected to witness 24.1% and 23.9% year-over-year growth, respectively, with the 2025 growth rate being 21.2%. Notably, revenues in 2026 are expected to grow 16.3% year over year. It can be deduced that, with the continued trends in the second half, TPC is set for robust growth in the upcoming terms.

Tutor Perini’s Competition Position

Tutor Perini faces strong competition in the U.S. civil and building infrastructure market from large diversified peers like Jacobs Solutions, Inc. J and Fluor Corporation FLR.



Jacobs Solutions is widely recognized for its engineering and consulting expertise, offering clients a broad spectrum of design, advisory and construction management services across multiple end markets. On the other hand, Fluor has built its brand as one of the largest engineering, procurement and construction firms globally, with significant exposure to oil and gas, chemicals and energy transition projects.



While Jacobs Solutions frequently emphasizes its consulting expertise and Fluor focuses on global energy markets, Tutor Perini’s infrastructure-centric approach has allowed it to secure marquee U.S. projects. Thus, TPC’s specialized expertise and consistent success in securing project wins provide it with a clear competitive advantage in the civil and infrastructure space, amid peers such as Jacobs Solutions and Fluor.

TPC Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this California-based general contracting company have gained 53.3% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, the broader Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TPC’s current valuation looks promising for investors. The stock is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.65. The discounted valuation of the stock, compared with its peers, advocates for an attractive entry point for investors.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Trend of TPC

For 2025, TPC’s earnings estimates have trended upward in the past 60 days, while the same for 2026 have gone up over the past 30 days. The revised estimated figures for 2025 and 2026 imply year-over-year growth of a whopping 220.8% and 22.5%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The analysts’ sentiments are likely to have been bullish for TPC, attributable to increased public infrastructure demand and its ability to capitalize on those opportunities, driving its backlog.



The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fluor Corporation (FLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.