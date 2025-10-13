Tutor Perini (TPC) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Tutor Perini (TPC) ended the recent trading session at $62.26, demonstrating a +2.72% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.56%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.29%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.21%.

The stock of construction company has fallen by 5.24% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 4.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Tutor Perini in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.96, up 150% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.34 billion, up 24.08% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.78 per share and a revenue of $5.24 billion, representing changes of +220.77% and +21.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tutor Perini. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Tutor Perini is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Tutor Perini is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.03. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.12 of its industry.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 45, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

