Tutor Perini (TPC) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with Tutor Perini (TPC) standing at $20.03, reflecting a -1.77% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.91%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction company had lost 23.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 7.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.13%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Tutor Perini in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Tutor Perini to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 80%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.08 billion, showing a 3.23% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.53 per share and a revenue of $4.8 billion, demonstrating changes of +148.88% and +11.02%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Tutor Perini. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10% lower. Currently, Tutor Perini is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tutor Perini has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.33 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.36.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.