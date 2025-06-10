Is Tutor Perini (TPC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Tutor Perini (TPC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TPC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 17.78, which compares to its industry's average of 19.53. Over the last 12 months, TPC's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.71 and as low as -18.85, with a median of 15.68.

Investors should also recognize that TPC has a P/B ratio of 1.80. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.36. TPC's P/B has been as high as 1.80 and as low as 0.69, with a median of 1.07, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. TPC has a P/S ratio of 0.47. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.98.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Tutor Perini is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TPC feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

