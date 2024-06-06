Is Tutor Perini (TPC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Tutor Perini (TPC). TPC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 15.43, which compares to its industry's average of 20.96. Over the past year, TPC's Forward P/E has been as high as 1,306.81 and as low as -10,569.95, with a median of 11.84.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. TPC has a P/S ratio of 0.27. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.73.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Tutor Perini is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TPC sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.