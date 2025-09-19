Tutor Perini (TPC) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Tutor Perini (TPC) ended the recent trading session at $65.48, demonstrating a -1.12% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.72%.

The stock of construction company has risen by 16.14% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's gain of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Tutor Perini in its upcoming release. On that day, Tutor Perini is projected to report earnings of $0.96 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 150%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.34 billion, up 24.08% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.78 per share and a revenue of $5.24 billion, indicating changes of +220.77% and +21.18%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tutor Perini. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Tutor Perini is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Tutor Perini is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.52. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.04 of its industry.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, finds itself in the top 2% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

