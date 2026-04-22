Tutor Perini (TPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Tutor Perini (TPC) closed the most recent trading day at $84.19, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.69%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.64%.

The construction company's shares have seen an increase of 13.1% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's gain of 11.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of Tutor Perini will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.96, signifying a 81.13% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.41 billion, showing a 12.92% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.72 per share and revenue of $6.26 billion, which would represent changes of +10.02% and +12.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Tutor Perini. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Tutor Perini is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Tutor Perini is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.36, which means Tutor Perini is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.