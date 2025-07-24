Tutor Perini (TPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Tutor Perini (TPC) closed the most recent trading day at $48.29, moving -1.79% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction company had gained 11.55% outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 8.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.71%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tutor Perini in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.29, showcasing a 52.63% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.23 billion, reflecting a 9.22% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.74 per share and a revenue of $5.13 billion, signifying shifts of +155.59% and +18.65%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tutor Perini. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.29% decrease. Tutor Perini is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at valuation, Tutor Perini is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.26. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 24.32.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, positioning it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

