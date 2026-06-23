Is Tutor Perini (TPC) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Tutor Perini (TPC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Tutor Perini is a member of our Construction group, which includes 88 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Tutor Perini is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPC's full-year earnings has moved 9.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, TPC has moved about 21.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 17.9%. As we can see, Tutor Perini is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

TSS Inc. (TSSI) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 88.1%.

In TSS Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 18.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Tutor Perini belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 45.1% so far this year, meaning that TPC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

TSS Inc., however, belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry. Currently, this 22-stock industry is ranked #68. The industry has moved +43.9% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Tutor Perini and TSS Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.