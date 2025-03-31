Tutor Perini (TPC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Tutor Perini (TPC) standing at $23.18, reflecting a -1.45% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

The construction company's shares have seen a decrease of 19.97% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's loss of 5.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.22%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tutor Perini in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.06, reflecting an 80% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.08 billion, indicating a 3.23% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

TPC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.53 per share and revenue of $4.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +148.88% and +11.02%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tutor Perini should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Tutor Perini is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Tutor Perini currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.67, so one might conclude that Tutor Perini is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 195, this industry ranks in the bottom 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

