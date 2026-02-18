Tutor Perini (TPC) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Tutor Perini (TPC) closed at $81.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.39% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.56% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.78%.

Shares of the construction company witnessed a gain of 10.94% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 6.35%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.27%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Tutor Perini in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.92, reflecting a 160.93% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.28 billion, up 19.85% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.01 per share and a revenue of $5.32 billion, indicating changes of +228.12% and +22.84%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tutor Perini. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Tutor Perini possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Tutor Perini is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.42. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 27.62.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, placing it within the bottom 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC)

